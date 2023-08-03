You Can Own The Mic Tenafly's Cardi B Tossed At A Fan

The Shure microphone that Cardi B tossed at a fan who splashed her with a drink at a show in Las Vegas last weekend has been listed on Ebay. As of Thursday, August 3, 124 bidders have pushed the price up to $99,900. The auction ends on Tuesday, August 8.

Scott Fisher, the owner of an audio company that provides support for shows at nightclubs in Las Vegas, is listing the microphone.

"We provided more than one microphone for this particular show and verified with the in house crew which one was specifically used by Cardi for the show," Fisher wrote on the listing. "It was pretty easy to identify though as her mic was marked 'main'."

Footage of Cardi's mic toss has gone viral across social media. The woman struck by the mic filed a police report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

After Cardi B's mic toss went viral, new footage resurfaced showing she had asked the crowd to spray her with water.

According to Daily Voice sources at the event, the audience member threw water from a personal cup she was drinking out of, about 10 minutes after people stopped splashing Cardi — prompting the mic toss.

Best of all, the microphone still works, so you too can have your voice amplified when you'd like to yell at people who splash you.

Fisher said he is donating all of the profit to two charities, Friendship Circle Las Vegas and Wounded Warrior Project.

