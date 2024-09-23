Woman Suffers Brain Bleed, Loss Of Teeth In Random Attack En Route To Work In Englewood: Police

The victim, a 61-year-old Englewood resident was on her way to work when she was attacked by Kemarley McIntosh, a former city resident, at Forest Avenue and Overpeck Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Englewood Police Lt. Fred Pulice said. The two were complete strangers, police said.

The woman's injuries included a brain bleed, a broken jaw, a broken finger, gashes to the back of her head, loss of teeth, and extensive bruising on her face.

Detectives were able to obtain video footage of the assault and identify the suspect. A short time later, officers responding to Palisade Avenue on reports of a barefoot mam loitering inside a business, found McIntosh, who matched the description of the man in the video, Pulice said. McIntosh had cuts on his hands, knees, and feet, police said.

McIntosh was detained and taken to Englewood Hospital for treatment of his injuries, then transferred to New Bridge Medical Center for a psychological evaluation. After being cleared, he was brought to Englewood Police Headquarters, where he confessed to the assault, Pulice said.

McIntosh was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and third-degree endangering an injured victim. He was subsequently committed to Bergen County Jail.

