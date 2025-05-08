Woman, 24, Takes Fatal Leap From Palisades In Englewood Cliffs: Police

The Palisades Interstate Parkway Police received a call around 12:38 a.m. on Thursday, May 8, from a father who said his daughter’s phone had been stationary for hours near Rockefeller Lookout, according to Lt. Raymond E. Walter, Public Information Officer for the department.

The woman had not been seen since 8 a.m. the previous morning, and her father told police she suffers from depression and has suicidal ideation.

When officers arrived, they found her car parked at the lookout. The East Bergen Rappel Team was dispatched and located her deceased at the base of the cliff, Walter said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office, New Jersey State Police Aviation, and the Bergen County Office of Emergency Management also responded to the scene.

No foul play was mentioned in the report. The woman’s name has not been released.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7. You can call or text the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, or chat online at 988lifeline.org. You are not alone.

