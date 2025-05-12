Videos Show Powerful Moment Edan Alexander Is Released

The Tenafly, NJ native was released from Hamas captivity on Monday, May 12.
Photos and videos show the 21-year-old IDF soldier being released to his family in Israel.
After 583 days in captivity, Edan Alexander is home.
