VA Man Sexually Assaulted Teen In Englewood Multiple Times In 2003, Prosecutor Says

David Persaud, of Woodbridge, VA, is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile multiple times in 2003 in Englewood, NJ, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

At the time, the victim was between 13 and 18 years old, Musella said.

The investigation into Persaud was launched on Wednesday, May 29. He was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 8 at his home in Virginia and remanded to the Prince William County Adult Detention Center pending extradition to New Jersey.

Persaud has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

