Update: Fierce Fire Ravages $3M Tenafly Home

Everyone got out OK and no injuries were reported after the fire ignited on the first floor near the back of the Hudson Avenue home off County Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. June 14.

It quickly went to three alarms and then, later, a fourth for coverage.

Firefighters had the bulk of the blaze knocked down within a half hour, then remained until 11 p.m. or so dousing hot spots.

A possible cause wasn't immediately shared.

Mutual aid responders at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Closter, Dumont, Englewood, Harrington Park and New Milford.

