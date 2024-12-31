Unlicensed Driver Speeding In Stolen Car Had Multiple Fake IDs, In Englewood, Police Say

Vanessa C. Lake, 27, was stopped at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Nov. 23, for speeding on Broad Avenue in Englewood, according to Detective Lt. Fred Pulice. Officers ran a check on the vehicle's registration and found that the white 2021 GMC van had been reported stolen in North Bergen.

Further investigation revealed that Lake was carrying multiple false identifications with her photograph but different names and personal details. Police also found equipment used to produce the fake IDs, which was seized as evidence. Additionally, Lake was found to be in possession of amphetamines without a valid prescription.

Lake was arrested on charges related to the stolen vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substances, and possession of fraudulent identification. Authorities also charged her with hindering apprehension and possessing forgery devices and materials. Records show Lake also was driving without a valid license.

She was transported to the Bergen County Jail, where she remains in custody.

