Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Friday, November 14th
Fair 64°

SHARE

Tenafly Man, 26, Arrested On Child Porn Charges: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old Bergen County man has been arrested on child pornography charges, authorities said.

Steven K. Grossman 

Steven K. Grossman 

 Photo Credit: Bergen County Prosecutor's Office
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Steven K. Grossman, of Tenafly, was arrested Friday, Oct. 17, following a search of his home, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The investigation revealed that Grossman used the internet to view, download, and possess more than 100 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children, the prosecutor said.

Grossman was subsequently charged with third-degree possession of child pornography. He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

to follow Daily Voice Englewood and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE