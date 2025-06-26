Overcast 71°

SWAT Team Responds To Englewood Man Barricaded In Bedroom, Police Say

A 35-year-old Englewood man was taken to the hospital after locking himself in his bedroom and refusing to come out, activating a SWAT standoff, authorities said.

Bergen County Regional SWAT team (file photo).

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
The Englewood Police Department responded to the Genessee Avenue home around 7:46 a.m. after receiving a call from a family member reporting that the man was acting erratically, Lt. Fred Pulice said.

When officers arrived, the man had locked himself in his bedroom and would not cooperate.

The department’s Regional Support Team (RST) responded and attempted to negotiate with the individual, Pulice said. When those efforts failed, officers made entry into the bedroom without incident after about one hour, Pulice said.

The man was transported to Bergen Regional Medical Center for treatment, Pulice said.

