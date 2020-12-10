Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Englewood Daily Voice serves Alpine, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs & Tenafly
COVID-19: Bergen County Middle School Goes Remote After 2 Students Test Positive

Cecilia Levine
Tenafly Middle School
Tenafly Middle School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A another Bergen County school has been relegated to remote learning due to positive COVID-19 cases among students.

A pair of Tenafly teens tested positive after attending a religious event outside of the borough, where participants were not wearing masks or social distancing, Mayor Mark Zinna told NorthJersey.com.

The pair attend Tenafly middle School and are involved in the borough's recreation program, which has been suspended.

The borough's soccer cage, skate park and basketball courts were also closed.

Virtual learning began last Thursday, Zinna said.

