COVID-19: 2nd Bergen County District Delays Classroom Learning Until 2021

A second Bergen County school district has delayed classroom learning until 2021 due to COVID-19.

Englewood schools were set to reopen Nov. 9.

Superintendent Robert Kravitz, however, told parents that remote learning had been extended until Jan. 19, NorthJersey.com reports.

Kravitz said nine students had tested positive for the virus or were quarantined.

The Garfield School District was the first in Bergen County to delay in-person learning until January 2021.

Boonton (Morris County) and Newark schools also postponed classroom learning until next year due to the virus.

