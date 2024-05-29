Overcast 74°

Recognize HIM? Authorities Believe Accused Public Masturbator From Englewood Struck Elsewhere

A 34-year-old Englewood man charged with masturbating in front of a pre-teen may have also done it elsewhere, authorities said following his arrest.

Dawid S. Iwaszek

Photo Credit: BCPO
Jerry DeMarco
Dawid S. Iwaszek “exposed himself and masturbated in public while in the presence of a juvenile under the age of 13” on Thursday, May 23, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The Polish-born Iwaszek was arrested on Saturday, charged with criminal sexual assault, child endangerment and lewdness and sent to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge released him the next day pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Members of Musella’s Special Victims Unit are continuing to investigate reports of at least two other previous incidents in Englewood and Teaneck, the prosecutor said.

Anyone with information that can help those investigators can contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line, he said, at (201) 226-5532.

