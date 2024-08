A ticket sold in Englewood matched four numbers and the red Powerball in the drawing held on Monday, Aug. 5, winning $50,000.

The ticket was sold at G.W. Bridge Exxon on Route 4 East. The winning numbers were 29, 42, 44, 51, 54 and the red Powerball was 12.

