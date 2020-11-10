Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Englewood Daily Voice serves Alpine, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs & Tenafly
Return to your home site

Menu

Englewood Daily Voice serves Alpine, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs & Tenafly

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Mahwah High School Football Star Shot, Killed At Ohio State
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Victim Clinging To Life, Assailant Sought In Stabbing Outside Englewood Church

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Englewood police
Englewood police Photo Credit: Englewood PD

A man was hospitalized with a life-threatening stab wound and his assailant was being sought following a fight Sunday afternoon outside an Englewood church.

Officers who responded to at Mt. Cavalry Baptist Church on West Demarest Avenue applied a tourniquet before an ambulance took the victim, 31, to Hackensack University Medical Center shortly before 3 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

The victim may have been attending a social event when a fight broke out and he was stabbed, Halstead said.

His assailant remained at large and may have fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle. Witnesses described him as short, Hispanic and dressed in black.

Halstead asked anyone who might have witnessed the stabbing or has information that can help capture the man responsible to contact the CrimeStoppers group (Bergenfield, Bogota, Englewood, Teaneck & Hackensack).

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Englewood Daily Voice!

Serves Alpine, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs & Tenafly

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.