UPDATE: Shots Fired Through Walls Of Occupied Englewood Home

No one was struck when someone fired several shots from outside into an occupied Englewood multi-family home Tuesday night, authorities said.

Police were "exploring the possibility" that the shooting on West Palisade Avenue off the corner of Palisade Place shortly before 9 p.m. "stems from a stabbing at that very same location several weeks ago," Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

Several rounds passed through the walls into the home, Halstead said.

The March 1 brawl sent three people to area hospitals with stab or slash wounds.

Halstead asked that anyone who might have seen something or has either surveillance video or information that could help catch whomever was responsible contact the CrimeStoppers group (Bergenfield, Bogota, Englewood, Teaneck & Hackensack).

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875 .

