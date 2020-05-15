SEE ANYTHING? Englewood Shooting Suspects In Pursuit Bail At Leonia Border

Two guns came flying out the window of a car during a wild Englewood police pursuit following a shooting last month, said authorities who grabbed the occupant of one vehicle and were seeking the public’s help finding those in the other.

Several officers heard gunfire at the One William Street apartment complex at West Englewood Avenue and William Street and saw two vehicles speed away just after midnight April 13, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

Police pursed both vehicle along South Dean Street, where the two guns were tossed from a late model Jeep Grand Cherokee, he said.

“When the Jeep reached the end of South Dean Street, it hopped the sidewalk and continued between two garden apartment buildings in the Sheffield Gardens apartment complex,” Halstead said. “It struck a utility pole guy wire and a small tree before coming to a stop on nearby Brookside Avenue, just on the Leonia border.”

The occupants bailed and got away despite an extensive search involving Englewood and Leonia police, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and officres from other neighboring agencies.

Several people were inside the other vehicle, a late model BMW, that police stopped.

One of them – 23-year-old DaQuan Johnson of Manhattan – was charged with marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession before being released on a summons.

“This is a very active investigation and more charges are possible as the investigation moves forward,” Halstead told Daily voice.

“Fortunately we have no knowledge of any gunshot victims at this time,” he said, “but several stray bullets did hit the building’s parking garage area.”

The guns that were recovered, along with ballistic evidence at the scene, were being examined.

Meanwhile police were looking for help.

They asked that residents of both Englewood and Leonia who live in the area of Brookside and Grand Avenue in Englewood or along the railroad tracks near the Lakeview Avenue apartment complex in Leonia check their security systems for any anyone running or walking past or through their property from midnight until 6 a.m.

Anyone who has video or information that could help find those responsible can submit an anonymous tip – and be eligible for a cash award up to $1,000 – to the local CrimeStoppers group at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling (844) 466-6789 at any time around the clock.

Or call Englewood police directly: (201) 568-4875 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.