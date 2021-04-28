Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Englewood Daily Voice serves Alpine, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs & Tenafly
Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Route 9W Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Englewood Cliffs police
Englewood Cliffs police Photo Credit: ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS PD

A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a rear-ender involving four other people on Route 9W in Englewood Cliffs, authorities said.

The Merritt Island, FL motorcyclist told police that he was headed south on Sylvan Avenue when he had mechanical difficulty last Friday night, Detective Lt. Ronald Waldt said.

The cycle then rammed the back of an Acura near West Bayview Avenue, Waldt said.

The motorcyclist, 34, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with leg injuries, the lieutenant said.

None of the Acura's occupants – an 18-year-old woman from Fort Lee, a 20-year-old woman from Cliffside Park, a 21-year-old man from Hackensack and a 23-year-old man from Wood-Ridge – required medical attention, he said.

The motorcycle had to be towed from the scene.

