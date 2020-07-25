Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
HEROES: Responders Rescue Victim Who Fell 30 Feet Down Palisades

Jerry DeMarco
Ruins
Ruins Photo Credit: Mike Hellbing

Responders rescued a victim who fell 30 feet down the Palisades on Saturday.

The victim apparently rolled down the mountain shortly before 11:30 a.m. in an area that's now as the "Italian Garden" at the Rockland County border in Alpine -- essentially, the foundations of what once were mansions built along the cliffs more than 100 years ago.

The victim was brought to the Alpine Boat Basin, where AirMed One airlifted him to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Rescuers included Palisades Interstate Parkway Police, the Piermont Fire Department's Marine & High Angle Rescue Team, the Nyack Fire Department's Marine & High Angle Rescue Team and the Rockland County Sheriffs Marine Unit, among others.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

