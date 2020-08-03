Gunman Robs $250,000 Watch From Kardashian Pal In Englewood Cliffs, Police Issue Sketch

A bandit robbed the man known as "Foodgod" of a $250,000 watch at gunpoint on an Englewood Cliffs street, said authorities who turned to the public Monday for help.

A close friend of Kim Kardashian who legally changed his name from Jonathan Cheban, "Foodgod" told police he was with his mother and a friend when they were accosted in the friend's driveway on East Bayview Avenue near Sylvan Avenue (Route 9W) around 8:30 p.m Sunday.

The robber asked what time it was before pointing a silver-colored semiautomatic handgun at the 46-year-old celebrity, his mother and a friend, he said.

The robber then pulled the Richard Mille watch from the victim's wrist, causing a minor injury, Sgt. Ronald F Waldt said.

The gunman was described as dark-skinned and Hispanic, in his late 20s to early 30s and wearing a purple shirt, light blue jeans, and white and gray sneakers, the sergeant said.

He ran off with the watch and met up with another man, described as heavyset, Hispanic and wearing a gray sweater, Waldt said. Both fled toward Sylvan Avenue, Waldt said.

Englewood Cliffs police on Monday released a composite sketch of the robber by Detective Sgt. Dennis Cappello of the New Jersey State Police Forensic Photography and Composite Artist Unit, as well as images of the stolen watch.

Waldt asked that anyone with information that can help find those responsible contact the Englewood Cliffs Police Detective Bureau at (201) 569-8308.

