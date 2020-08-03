Contact Us
Freak Accident: Englewood Crash Brings Utility Pole Down On Second Vehicle, Two Extricated

Jerry DeMarco
An overnight crash in Englewood on Sunday pulled down three utility poles, one of which struck another vehicle behind the first one, authorities said.

A Lexus wagon driven north by a 57-year-old Elmwood Park woman struck a pole on northbound Grand Avenue at the Linden Avenue intersection around 3:15 a.m., Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.The pole pulled down two others with it as it toppled, he said.

One of the poles hit a Toyota Rav 4, also heading north, occupied by a 42-year-old Connecticut man and a 21-year-old Englewood man, Halstead said.

City firefighters freed two of the victims.

Both taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the deputy chief said.

Grand Avenue remained closed past noon Sunday while PSE&G repaired the poles.

An investigation was continuing.

Grand Avenue approaching Linden Avenue in Englewood.

