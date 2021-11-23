Englewood Pedestrian, 72, Struck By Sedan

A 72-year-old pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a sedan in downtown Englewood around noontime Tuesday, authorities said.

The Englewood victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with what may have been a pelvis fracture after she was struck at West Palisade Avenue and Nathaniel Place, police Capt. Fred Pulice said.

No charges were filed or summonses immediately issued to the driver of the BMW 5 Series, Pulice said.

Police were investigating.

