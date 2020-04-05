Englewood PD: Neighbors Hear Argument Before Gunman Shoots Out Van Window

SEE ANYTHING? A gunman who shot out the back window of a van parked in Englewood near the Teaneck border before dawn Monday, police confirmed.

Officer Brian Devenney was on Forest Avenue when he heard several quick shots around 2:40 a.m., Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

Corroborating reports from Teaneck police confirmed his suspicion that the shots originated from the area of Lorraine Avenue and Rosemont Place, where officers found the damaged van.

Neighbors reported hearing some type of argument before the shots were fired, the deputy chief said.

The van's owner said the gunfire woke him from sleep but he didn't look outside.

Halstead asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help catch the shooter contact the CrimeStoppers group (Bergenfield, Bogota, Englewood, Teaneck & Hackensack).

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling (844) 466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875 .

