Authorities: Teaneck Woman Spits Water At, Coughs On Englewood Police, Claims She Has COVID-19

A repeat offender from Teaneck spit a mouthful of water on two Englewood police officers, coughed at them and claimed she has the coronavirus after they arrested her for violating a temporary restraining order, authorities said.

Sughuy Cepeda, 43, was taken to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus after she “spit and coughed at officers who took her into custody on several occasions and stated she was COVID positive,” state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

The 5-foot-3-inch, 215-pound Cepeda has a history of run-ins with authorities for which she’s been jailed no fewer than a hald-dozen times the past few years.

Records show assault and harassment charges, family court issues and traffic stops in several towns – among them, Teaneck, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs, Bogota and Hackensack.

Cepeda, formerly of Cliffside Park and the Fort George section of Washington Heights, was charged this time with two counts of aggravated assault on police, resisting arrest, obstruction and violating a TRO.

She was released from custody pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack after being hospitalized.

Grewal, the attorney general, listed Cepeda among a growing group of New Jerseyans being charged with coronavirus-related crimes that could bring possible jail or even prison sentences and severe fines.

Those involving assaults on police technically carry potential prison sentences of five to 10 years and a fine of up to $150,000, under state statutes.

Although sentences end up being much less severe – particularly when there’s a plea bargain – those convicted still end up with criminal records, as well as penalties that could still put them behind bars.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.