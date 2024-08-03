Orbital Fracture, 4-Inch Gash Suffered By Victim In Attack By Fellow Church-Goer: Englewood PD

Kaleema Dicks confronted the victim outside of her home around 3:35 p.m., pushed her way inside and began punching her in the face, Englewood Police Detective Lt. Fred Pulice said.

Dicks then stabbed the victim in her back with a knife, the lieutenant said.

The victim suffered a broken orbital bone and a 4-inch laceration to her back. She was taken to Hackensack Medical Center where she was treated for her injuries.

Dicks has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree burglary, third-degree possession of a weapon, and third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Dicks was arrested by Hackensack police at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Friday, Pulice said.

The motive behind the attack is unknown, police said.

