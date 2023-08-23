Online Security Expert From Bergen Busted For Domestic Assault: Police

Adam Gavish, 36, and the alleged victim were separated by officers responding to a disturbance call on Benjamin Road in Tenafly shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, borough Police Chief Robert Chamberlain said.

After interviewing both, they arrested Gavish, the chief said Wednesday.

The victim declined medical attention, he said.

Gavish, meanwhile, was sent to the Bergen County Jail and was released the next day by a judge in Hackensack pending further court action, records show.

Gavish is the co-founder and CEO of DoControl, an online security firm. He previously worked as project manager both for the Google Cloud security and privacy team and, before that, Amazon.com.

