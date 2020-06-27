Artist, Jeweler Sarko Ekhsigian Of Tenafly Passes

Sarko Ekhsigian, our beloved father, passed away in on May 21. He was 86.

Sarko was born pn Oct. 18, 1933 in the Armenian Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, one of four children born to Dikran and Satenig Ekhsigian.

In 1959, when he was twenty-five, he emigrated to the United States with his mother and one sister.

Landing in New York City, Sarko very quickly fell in love with its energy, strength and elegance.

His work – his art – was what he loved. He was a jewelry designer, painter, sculptor, and cartoonist.

One of his favorite locations for inspiration was Central Park, New York where you likely found him every Sunday for the past 20 years observing the city and its people and recording them in his ink drawings.

He was an eccentric, a unique individual, certainly, but very outgoing and vivacious. People found him to be a very pleasant person, and most interesting to be around. He could dialogue with anyone and talk about all sorts of topics without fear or concern.

He was a loving father to his two children, Raffy and Arda, and a proud grandfather to his three grandchildren, Nara, Lori, and Shant.

