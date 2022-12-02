Vandal From Fort Lee Nabbed After Returning To Scene, Englewood Cliffs Police Say

A Fort Lee man suspected of vandalizing a vehicle in Englewood Cliffs was arrested after a witness saw him do it again the following day, authorities said.

Officers had taken a property damage report from an owner whose Nissan Rogue had its front and rear passenger-side tires punctured on West Bayview Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 10, Detective Lt. Ronald F. Waldt said.

They also canvassed local businesses and reviewed area surveillance video to determine what the vandal looked like, Waldt said.

Then came a call around 1 p.m. Friday: He was at it again, this time damaging a vehicle parked in a lot off West Bayview, the lieutenant said.

Detectives and several patrol officers converged on the area and nabbed Mario Rangel, 61.

His particular issue wasn’t immediately clear. However, Rangel “made statements and was in possession of evidence linking him to the incidents,” Waldt said. “A witness on scene also positively identified [him].”

Police charged Rangel with criminal mischief, then released him on a summons to appear in court.

