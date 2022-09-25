UPDATE: Stabbing Partially Blinds Englewood Resident, Judge Releases Defendant From Edgewater

UPDATE: An Englewood resident said she was permanently blinded in one eye when she was stabbed by an Edgewater woman.

The 32-year-old victim, whose identity is being protected by Daily Voice, said was attacked by Kristen Bell, 36, and her son at the 1 William Street apartment complex after being harassed by them for a month and a half.

The woman said she doesn't know either of them nor what they have against her.

Bell initially fled but then surrendered shortly after the victim was stabbed with a sharp object shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, Police Lt. Fred Pulice said.

The victim, who was stabbed in the face and head, refused treatment at the scene.

"I [brought] myself to the hospital because I was still in a state of shock," the woman said. "But these injuries were definitely not minor."

Bell, meanwhile, was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sent to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge in Hackensack released her the following day, with conditions that include not going anywhere near the victim.

