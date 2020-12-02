UPDATE: No Injuries In Gas Explosion, Fire In Englewood

VIDEO: An explosion leveled an industrial building Wednesday morning in Englewood.

"Thank God there's no fatalities, no injuries," Mayor Michael Wildes said. "Looks like a gas explosion."

The explosion occurred in the mostly vacant low-slung building on Bancker Street just after 8:30 a.m.

A subsequent fire quickly went to three and then four alarms as authorities evacuated surrounding properties.

"I heard the explosion, witnessed the ball of fire," one woman said. "Called 911 and in a minute they were at the scene and Fort Lee and Teaneck fire department joined them."

"I felt my house shake," another told Daily Voice.

Englewood fire Danny Vieceli

ALS and BLS units were at the scene, with another rig on standby. Fortunately, they weren't needed.

City firefighters, aided by colleagues from Teaneck, Bogota and elsewhere, doused the blaze without incident. It was declared under control shortly after 11 a.m.

41 Bancker Street, Englewood Danny Vieceli

Police and Bergen County sheriff’s officers assisted with traffic on Route 4 because of the large volume of smoke, which could be seen for miles.

Grand Avenue, South Dean Street and Van Nostrand Avenue, as well as feeder streets, remained temporarily closed to clear the way for responders and others.

The explosion took out a huge section of a wall. Eddie Greenstein

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.