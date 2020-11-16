UPDATE: Authorities Investigate Death Of Teaneck Motorcyclist In Englewood Crash

Detectives were investigating a weekend crash that killed a Teaneck motorcyclist in Englewood.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was investigating the circumstances of the crash, which involved another vehicle, on West Englewood Avenue near Oak Street shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.

The 31-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, authorities said.

West Englewood Avenue remained closed between Oak Street and Orange Street until Sunday morning.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identfication collected evidence.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.