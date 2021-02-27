Three Extricated From Minivan, Nine Injured In Palisades Interstate Parkway Pileup

UPDATE: Five minivan occupants had to be hospitalized -- three of whom were extricated by police -- following a multi-vehicle crash that closed the northbound Palisades Interstate Parkway on Saturday for nearly an hour and a half, authorities said.

The 2008 Chrysler minivan, a 2013 BMW X5 SUV and a 2013 Toyota coupe were involved in the 12:30 p.m. crash at Exit 4 on the parkway's northbound side in Alpine, PIP Police Sgt. First Class Raymond E. Walter said.

Nine occupants in all required attention after Parkway police extricated three trapped victims from the minivan, Walter said.

The five minivan occupants -- all from the Elmhurst section Queens -- were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, he said.

They included a 81-year-old female passenger with a head injury, a 53-year-old female passenger with a leg injury and a 15-year-old boy with a hand injury, as well as the 57-year-old male driver and a 55-year-old woman, both of whom were taken for precautionary observation, the sergeant said.

Four others complained of pain but refused medical attention, he said.

Summonses or charges were pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation into the cause.

Assisting were New York State Police from the Haverstraw barracks, Alpine firefighters, the Closter Volunteer Ambulance & Rescue Corps, Englewood Hospital and Medical Center paramedics and the Harrington Park Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Walter said.

