Thief Snatches Bergen Woman's BMW With Dog Inside

The familiar quiet of a suburban Bergen County neighborhood was broken by the screams of a resident whose new luxury SUV had just been stolen with her dog still inside.

The 42-year-old victim told Englewood Cliffs police that she'd left her dog in the 2022 BMW X7 for a moment when a thief got in and sped from outside her and her husband's home on Castle Drive shortly before 1:30 p.m. July 4th.

The vehicle "had been left running with the keys inside" when "a black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt" took it, Detective Lt. Ronald F Waldt said.

Police were still at the victim's home when she got a call that her dog was found safe and sound in Belleville.The vehicle was recovered less than 24 hours later in Newark, Waldt said.

The lieutenant reminded owners to always lock their vehicles and to hold onto their keys or fobs no matter where or for however long they park.

