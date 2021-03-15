Taking Liberties: Burglars Ate, Drank, Showered While Englewood Child, Sitter Were Home

A babysitter was alone with a young child when a Pennsylvania couple broke into an Englewood home, helped themselves to food, drink – even a shower – and fled in the victims’ SUV, authorities said. They may have even had sex there, too.

The babysitter eventually discovered the pair, who fled in the homeowner’s Lincoln Navigator with jewelry, a wallet and an iPhone -- while leaving the clunker they drove up in behind, they said.

Alex Ray Yeakley, of Myerstown, and Amanda Lentz, of Lebanon, had been in the Cedar Street home on Friday night "for some time," Police Chief Lawrence Suffern said Monday.

It was believed that they ate some food, drank some juice, had sex and even showered, with one of them donning the homeowner’s robe, according to sources.

Suffern confirmed some of it, diplomatically conceding that it "appeared the pair may have utilized the shower as well as taken other liberties."

Some of their activities were even caught on surveillance video, authorities said.

Suffern said his detectives tracked the stolen phone to Orange County, NY, then immediately notified New York State Police and surrounding local agencies.

State Police and their colleagues from Blooming Grove chased and caught the pair soon after, the chief said.

Yeakley and Lentz were being held in New York pending extradition to New Jersey, he said, adding that Englewood police also seized the 2003 Toyota Corolla the couple left behind as evidence.

Meanwhile, Suffern asked that anyone who may have seen the couple or has surveillance video of them or the light gray/silver Corolla (with Pennsylvania license plates) contact city detectives at (201) 568-4875.

