Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends Near NJ-NY Border With Four In Custody, Traffic Jammed

A stolen-vehicle pursuit that began on the Palisades Interstate Parkway ended Thursday with a stolen car crashed, four suspects in custody, an officer injured and traffic jammed for miles.

A PIP police officer began pursuing the vehicle up the parkway in New Jersey in the middle of the afternoon, responders said.

The pursuit went up to the New York border and then swung back south on Route 9W before the vehicle smashed into another and rolled over at Exit 3 in Alpine shortly before 3:30 p.m., they said.

A police cruiser apparently was struck at one point, witnesses said.

Four young occupants bailed out, two of whom were nabbed a short time later, they said.

The other two were eventually caught near Ruckman Road and Anderson Avenue on the Alpine-Closter border, responders said.

At least two of the youths were taken to area hospitals for what were characterized as minor injuries, they said.

An officer was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that couldn't immediately be determined but weren't believed to be serious.

Police from neighboring towns and a Fort Lee police K-9 unit were among the responders.

Southbound traffic on 9W was backed up into New York State, while northbound traffic was diverted to the parkway.

