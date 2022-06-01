Contact Us
SEEN HER? Englewood Girl, 14, Reported Missing By Family

Angalay Chaney
Angalay Chaney

Loved ones sought the public's help finding a 14-year-old Englewood girl who they said went missing.

Angalay Chaney was last seen leaving Rock Creek Terrace, just off eastbound Route 4, around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, they said.

Angalay has black braids with a couple of green braids, loved ones said.

She was still reported missing Wednesday afternoon.

ANYONE who sees Angalay or knows where to find her is asked to contact their nearest police department. Or call Englewood police: (201) 568-2711.

