SEE ANYTHING? Woman Unloading Groceries Suffers Broken Leg In Englewood Hit-Run

An Englewood woman unloading groceries suffered a broken leg in a downtown chain-reaction crash caused by a hit-and-run driver, authorities said.

The crash occurred in front of a mixed-use building on busy North Dean Street near Depot Square between 9-9:30 p.m. last Friday, April 8, police Capt. Fred Pulice said.

The dark-colored vehicle had just turned out of the parking lot next door when it hit another vehicle, pinning the 47-year-old victim between it and her niece’s Honda Accord, Pulice said.

The driver then sped off on North Dean, he said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center while city detectives and Bergen County prosecutor’s investigators interviewed witnesses and reconstructed the crash.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Authorities are looking for anyone who might have seen something or has information that could identify the hit-and-run vehicle or driver.

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be sent anonymously on the group’s website (bergencrimestoppers.com) or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly and remain anonymous: (201) 568-4875.

