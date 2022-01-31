SEE ANYTHING? Mugger Strikes Twice In Englewood

A mugger who targeted two victims within a half-hour in Englewood beat one of them, taking his cellphone, authorities said.

The thug failed on his first try when a 34-year-old man he stopped on James Street got away without giving up any property shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, Lt. Fred Pulice said.

He struck for real shortly before midnight, approaching a 29-year-old man in Depot Square Park and demanding what was in his pockets, Pulice said.

The man refused and was punched in the face several times, thrown to the ground and kicked, the lieutenant said.

The victim, who had his cellphone taken, sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention, he said.

The mugger was described as Hispanic, light-skinned and clean-shaven, in his late 20s, of average height and about 170 pounds.

Police are looking for anyone who might have seen something or has information that could identify the robber.

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website (bergencrimestoppers.com) or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly and remain anonymous: (201) 568-4875.

