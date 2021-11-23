Contact Us
Sedan Slams Into Pole, Tenafly Driver, 58, Seriously Injured

Jerry DeMarco
Tenafly police
Tenafly police Photo Credit: TENAFLY PD

A 58-year-old Tenafly driver was hospitalized in serious but stable condition after her sedan slammed into a utility pole Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The vicitm was headed east on East Clinton Avenue when the Mitsubishi struck the pole between Farview and Old Smith roads at 8:16 a.m., police Capt. Michael deMoncada said.

The driver may have suffered a medical episode, although there also was "significant sun glare" on the road at the time, deMoncada said.

Responders said she was unconscious when taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Police were investigating.

