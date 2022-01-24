Contact Us
Englewood Daily Voice serves Alpine, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs & Tenafly
Return to your home site

Menu

Englewood Daily Voice serves Alpine, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs & Tenafly

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Hackensack PD: Jaywalking Waldwick Woman, 83, Struck By SUV Driven By Westwood Resident, 80
News

Plumber From Bergen County Busted With Sawed-Off Shotgun

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Matthew Panetta
Matthew Panetta Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A plumber from Tenafly was jailed after detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said they caught him with a sawed-off shotgun.

Matthew Panetta, 28, was arrested at work by investigators who also executed a search at his home, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with possession of a prohibited weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Musella didn’t define that purpose.

The prosecutor thanked Hackensack and Tenafly police for their assistance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.