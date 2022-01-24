Plumber From Bergen County Busted With Sawed-Off Shotgun

A plumber from Tenafly was jailed after detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said they caught him with a sawed-off shotgun.

Matthew Panetta, 28, was arrested at work by investigators who also executed a search at his home, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with possession of a prohibited weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Musella didn’t define that purpose.

The prosecutor thanked Hackensack and Tenafly police for their assistance.

