PHOTOS: Englewood Hospital Claps Out 500th Coronavirus Patient

Hundreds of Englewood Health employees gathered Friday to clap out the hospital's 500th coronavirus patient.

The 38-year-old Bergen County man was admitted earlier this week.

Broadway musician and trumpeter Domenic Derasse joined nurses, doctors, and support staff outside the hospital entrance to mark the milestone moment with a rendition of “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong.

As of Thursday evening, New Jersey had 78,467 coronavirus cases including 3,840 deaths -- 40 percent of which were associated with longterm care facilities, officials said.

There were 11,462 presumptive positive cases reported in Bergen County.

North Jersey has seen its peak of coronavirus cases, NJ Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Friday. South Jersey's is yet to come, she said.

A 26-year-old New Jersey lacrosse player was among the hundreds of coronavirus patients who have been released from the hospital.

