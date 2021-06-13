Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Fast Lane Of Route 4

A pedestrian was struck and killed in the fast lane of Route 4 in Englewood overnight Sunday, authorities confirmed.

A Honda struck Jorge Reyes Tapia, 42, of the Bronx in the westbound lane near Van Brunt Street shortly after 1 a.m., Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said.

The driver then pulled into a gas station and called 911, the sheriff said.

Tapia, who was crossing from the eastbound to westbound side of the highway, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 4 remained closed while the sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence. Englewood and Teaneck police assisted.

No charges were filed or summonses issued.

