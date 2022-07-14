HERO: Englewood Cliffs Officer Rescues Assault Victim, Assailant Jailed

An Englewood Cliffs police officer rescued an assault victim, then subdued her assailant with help from backups, authorities said.

The victim fled to safety after Officer Marc Krapels came upon the assault on Johnson Avenue while on patrol, Detective Lt. Ronald Waldt said.

Waldt and Officer Regan assisted in arresting Angel Ballesteros, 31, of Union City after he became combative, the lieutenant said.

Additional units from Englewood arrived as Ballesteros was taken into custody, he said.

One officer sustained a minor injury but refused treatment, Waldt said.

A Superior Court judge in Hackensack refused to release Ballesteros, who remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail. He's charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault on a civilian, resisting arrest and violating a court order.

