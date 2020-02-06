HelloFresh Cuts Ties With Bergen County Native Lea Michele Amid Racism Allegation

HelloFresh ended its partnership with Tenafly native Lea Michele amid a racism accusation made by her former "Glee" costar.

Michele on Monday tweeted her support for George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement when Samantha Ware accused her of making her life a "living hell" while working together on the sixth season of the show.

“LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET,” Ware, 28, said in the tweet. “I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘S–T IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD…”

Michele's rep reportedly did not respond to "numerous" requests for comment from the New York Post.

"HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind," the company said Monday in a tweet.

"We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele. We take this very seriously, and have terminated our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately."

