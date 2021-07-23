Contact Us
Englewood Daily Voice
GOTCHA! Criminal Couple Charged In Englewood Knifepoint Convenience Store Robbery

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Gary Williams, Monica Peters-Gore
Gary Williams, Monica Peters-Gore Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A couple known to police robbed an Englewood convenience store owner at knifepoint – for cigarettes, authorities said.

Monica Monique Peters-Gore, 52, of Teaneck, and 38-year-old registered sex offender Gary Williams of Englewood both had criminal histories when they entered the 7-Eleven on Grand Avenue, off eastbound Route 4, shortly before 4 a.m. July 15.

Store surveillance video shows Williams holding a clerk at knifepoint while Peters-Gore took several cartons of cigarettes, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

They then fled, he said.

Detectives from Musella’s Special Investigations Squad and Englewood police quickly identified Peters-Gore, who has an extensive criminal history going back decades, much of it involving drug-related crimes – among them, robbery, theft, burglary, shoplifting and various credit card offenses.

Teaneck police arrested her a few hours later during a traffic stop that also produced evidence tying Williams to the holdup, Musella said.

Williams has a more violent criminal history going back nearly 25 years, including arrests for robbery, aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a police officer, as well as an unspecified sex offense, court records show.

Englewood detectives finally tracked down and arrested Williams on Wednesday, the prosecutor said.

Both remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on first-degree robbery charges and weapons offenses.

