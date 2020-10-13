Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Englewood Daily Voice serves Alpine, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs & Tenafly
Return to your home site

Menu

Englewood Daily Voice serves Alpine, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs & Tenafly

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: GOTCHA! JC Fugitive Wanted For Contraband Drone Drops Into Fort Dix Prison Captured In Vermont
News

GOT VIDEO? Englewood Police Investigate Alleged Assault At Protest March

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The peaceful Englewood marches have become a weekly event.
The peaceful Englewood marches have become a weekly event. Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

Englewood police investigating an alleged assault during a protest march asked the public for video from the incident.

Officers directing traffic during the “No Justice, No Peace” march up East Palisade Avenue last Friday were alerted to a man down in the street.

The 51-year-old victim, who was bleeding from the lip, said he got into a tussle with a male demonstrator carrying a megaphone, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

The man was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center after being treated at the scene, the deputy chief said.

No arrests were immediately made.

The marches have become peaceful weekly events with some traffic disruptions but no genuine incidents until this past Friday's report.

An investigation into that incident is continuing, Halstead said.

He asked that anyone who has video of what happened contact Englewood police detectives at (201) 568-4875.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Englewood Daily Voice!

Serves Alpine, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs & Tenafly

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.