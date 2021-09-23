Contact Us
Flooded North Jersey ShopRite Store Reopening After Hurricane Ida

Cecilia Levine
Englewood ShopRite
Englewood ShopRite Photo Credit: Barry Weiss (Facebook photo)

A North Jersey ShopRite store is set to reopen after nearly a month closed due to flooding from Hurricane Ida.

The Nathaniel Place store in Englewood will open on Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 a.m.

ShopRite associates went to work remediating the damage and getting the store ready for customers. 

The entire store has been deep cleaned, sanitized and is in the process of restocking.

Some items may be temporarily limited as the store restocks. The store’s pharmacy will reopen on Monday, Sept. 27 at 9 a.m.

The ShopRite of Englewood has been serving the community and surrounding areas since 1993, and will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

