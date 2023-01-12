Englewood Police Try To ID Pedestrian Struck, Knocked Unconscious Crossing Dark, Rainy Street

Englewood police are trying to identify a pedestrian who they said was struck and knocked unconscious on a dark and rainy street.

A 21-year-old city woman was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima south on West Englewood Avenue when the man crossed the street near Brookway Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, Lt. Fred Pulice said.

The sedan hit him, sending him over the hood, the lieutenant said.

The shaken driver immediately called police, who found the severely injured pedestrian in the street, he said.

The man was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center's trauma unit with a head injury, Pulice said.

The driver "wasn't speeding or anything," he said. "There's no reason for charges of summonses."

ANYONE able to possibly identify the pedestrian is asked to contact Englewood police: (201) 568-2711.

