Englewood Police LT Busted For DWI In Teaneck

Jerry DeMarco
Teaneck, Englewood police
Teaneck, Englewood police Photo Credit: Teaneck PD / Jerry DeMarco

An Englewood police lieutenant was charged with DWI after officers reported finding him asleep at the wheel of an SUV in Teaneck, records show.

Officers responding to a report of a vehicle with its lights on for nearly an hour found the 2013 Chevy Avalanche parked and running on Suffern Road partly into the intersection of Wilson Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, according to a report on file at Teaneck Police Headquarters.

The officers awoke Englewood Police Lt. Gregory Martin and had him step out of the SUV, the report obtained by Daily Voice says.

Martin, who smelled of alcohol, refused to submit to a DWI field test and was taken into custody, it says.

He was brought to headquarters but had to be transported across the street to Holy Name Medical Center after suffering a medial emergency, the report says.

Police issued Martin summonses for DWI, refusal to submit to a breath test and improper parking, all of which are answerable in Municipal Court, records show.

He was later released to a responsible adult and his SUV was impounded for 12 hours, both under John’s Law, the report says.

