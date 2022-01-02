Contact Us
Englewood Daily Voice serves Alpine, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs & Tenafly
Englewood PD: City Driver Arrested After Fighting With Police

Jerry DeMarco
Antoine Washington
Antoine Washington Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

An Englewood driver who was found with his car stopped an idling in the middle of the street fought with city police while being arrested, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call for service on Waldo Place found Antoine Washington, 21, uncooperative, Lt. Fred Pulice said.

“It was subsequently learned that he was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license,” Pulice said.

Officers were writing summonses when he began interfering with them, the lieutenant said.

At that point, they told Washington that he was being placed under arrest, he said.

Washington “resisted and assaulted the arresting officer” before he was taken into custody, Pulice said.

He was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and obstruction and sent to the Bergen County Jail. A judge released him pending further court action a short time later, records show.

