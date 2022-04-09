Englewood Ex-Con, 25, Charged With Child Sex Assault

A habitual offender from Englewood who has benefitted from bail reform was charged with sexually assaulting a young child, authorities said.

Ex-con Joshua Foster -- who, at 25 years old, already has an extensive criminal history -- is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, child endangerment and possession of child pornography, among other offenses.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Sunday, Sept. 4, following his arrest the previous morning.

Joshua Odell Foster's criminal history stretches back to November 2014, when -- two weeks after his 18th birthday -- he and an accomplice tried robbing two stores in Englewood but left empty-handed each time.

The pair wore masks when they entered a 7-Eleven on Tenafly Road and announced a robbery, but they got hinky and left after finding several clerks and customers there.

Foster and his partner then went to a city jewelry store, but the owner -- protected by a plexiglass barrier -- refused to hand over any loot and pressed a panic button.

The arrests have piled up since then, mostly in Englewood, involving robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, making terroristic threats and weapons possession, criminal records show.

Foster was arrested on weapons charges in Englewood this past July, only to be released from the county jail the following day under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law, records show.

He was arrested again three weeks later on trespassing charges in Englewood. Once again, a judge released him the next day.

The rap sheet also includes a March arrest this year for driving while suspended and an unspecified weapons offense, also in Englewood. Again, Foster was quickly released.

This time promises to be different, given the severity of the charges. Foster would face severe prison time if he's convicted via either a trial or plea bargain.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to release more detailed information about Foster's arrest by members of his Special Victims Unit and Englewood police.

The arrest came amid a pair of incidents that rocked the city -- one involving a drive-by shooting, the other the shooting death of an emotionally troubled man by city police during a domestic violence call.

